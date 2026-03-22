The Great Indian Energy Paradox

This crisis is entirely avoidable, which makes the current situation even more tragic. India receives enough solar energy to power the planet several times over, yet we remain enslaved to the volatile oil markets of the Gulf. The solution to our LPG dependency is not just more tankers or strategic reserves, but a radical decentralisation of power. We should have been a nation of energy prosumers by now, where every rooftop is a power plant. The technology for peer-to-peer energy trading—allowing a housing society or a village panchayat to generate solar power and sell the excess to the local dhaba—is no longer a futuristic dream. In countries like Germany and the Netherlands, such decentralised cooperatives are already stabilising the grid and providing energy independence.

In India, however, this common-sense approach is treated as a crime. Our archaic electricity distribution laws are designed to protect the monopolies of state-run distribution companies and a few private giants. These entities guard their distribution rights with a ferocity that stifles any attempt at local energy democracy. Even as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission initiates small-scale pilots for peer-to-peer solar trading in early 2026, the regulatory hurdles remain immense. The government’s refusal to break the “Distribution Raj” is the primary reason why we are still holding our breath every time a tanker is delayed in the Persian Gulf. We are a country rich in sunshine and wind, yet we choose to remain beggars at the gates of global oil markets.

The current policy of starving the hospitality sector to feed the domestic subsidy is a symptom of a deeper malaise. It reflects a mindset that views the economy as a series of disconnected silos rather than an integrated ecosystem. You cannot protect the consumer while killing the provider. You cannot celebrate a “booming” gig economy while cutting off the energy required to sustain it. The state’s insistence on monopolising energy distribution while failing to manage the supply chain is a dual failure that punishes the entrepreneur and the labourer alike.

We are essentially burning the barn to keep a single candle lit in the window. By the time the powers-that-be realise that a nation cannot survive on subsidised tea while its commercial kitchens are cold and its youth are retreating to the villages, the damage will be irreversible. We don’t need another bureaucratic committee to study fuel shortages; we need to liberate the sun from the clutches of licensing. If we continue to criminalise the sale of excess solar energy while begging for gas from war zones, we aren’t just facing an energy crisis—we are facing intellectual bankruptcy. The stove is out, the delivery bikes are silent, and the economy is being served cold on a plate of political arrogance. The question is no longer when the gas will return, but when the vision will arrive.