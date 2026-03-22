The System Still Works, But Trust is Under Maintenance

Right now New Delhi gives off the same energy as a phone clinging to five per cent charge. Not shut down yet, true, but there’s a twitch in the air. Functions work, alerts keep coming through. Still, nobody settles into comfort. The 2024 vote didn’t remove the BJP from power, but what it managed instead was subtler: it chipped away at their aura of untouchability. That sense they were bulletproof? Gone. Nowhere else has the noise grown so loud that even small moves seem huge. It’s not politics this time—power over the machinery runs deeper now.

All eyes were on Om Birla, though not his personality, but rather, what his role represents. The Speaker ideally is supposed to be like Switzerland—neutral, observing, and impartial. What we are seeing feels less like Switzerland and more like a group chat where the admin is muting only some people because the chair has cut off lawmakers who challenge the ruling side. Those from opposing parties complain they’re blocked far more than their numbers would justify. Then came wave after wave of removals during debates. That’s how trust starts to crack without loud notice. What really counts like order or free speech is lost when the Speaker insists on protecting the House’s image no matter what. Noble? Maybe at first glance. Yet it feels like a strict teacher sending kids out, while some students swear they’ve done nothing wrong.