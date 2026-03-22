The System Still Works, But Trust is Under Maintenance

Right now New Delhi gives off the same energy as a phone clinging to five per cent charge. Not shut down yet, true, but there’s a twitch in the air. Functions work, alerts keep coming through. Still, nobody settles into comfort. The 2024 vote didn’t remove the BJP from power, but what it managed instead was subtler: it chipped away at their aura of untouchability. That sense they were bulletproof? Gone. Nowhere else has the noise grown so loud that even small moves seem huge. It’s not politics this time—power over the machinery runs deeper now.
All eyes were on Om Birla, though not his personality, but rather, what his role represents. The Speaker ideally is supposed to be like Switzerland—neutral, observing, and impartial. What we are seeing feels less like Switzerland and more like a group chat where the admin is muting only some people because the chair has cut off lawmakers who challenge the ruling side. Those from opposing parties complain they’re blocked far more than their numbers would justify. Then came wave after wave of removals during debates. That’s how trust starts to crack without loud notice. What really counts like order or free speech is lost when the Speaker insists on protecting the House’s image no matter what. Noble? Maybe at first glance. Yet it feels like a strict teacher sending kids out, while some students swear they’ve done nothing wrong.
Things grow trickier once you see how the Election Commission fits into this scene. Here steps in the Opposition, waving red flags over possible under-the-table moves. Accusations surface, not as loud explosions but like whispers piling up—like when Abhishek Banerjee suggests the Commission leans toward those in power without saying it outright. It isn’t some grand conspiracy but rather, tiny choices build pressure: when actions land, how speeches get treated, replies arriving late or too relaxed to feel neutral. Fading faith shows up in strange ways like when every word from Narendra Modi sparks questions about follow-through on complaints. Though the election body insists it moves just as rules demand, such precision feels cold amid rising public unease. Quiet strength lives in India’s top court, where presence alone shifts attention like a giant who speaks little yet holds weight whenever stepping forward. During 2023 came a subtle nudge from it: real democracy needs a free Election Commission, nothing less. No takeovers followed, but just a steady undercurrent in tone: eyes remain open as the BJP finds itself in an awkward corner. Still active, yes, but something feels dimmer.
Now the goal shifts, not just victory but where that win lands hardest. In West Bengal, ballots aren’t just votes. They’re part of a larger story clash. Mamata Banerjee’s once-strong cry of “Bengal will not surrender” now echoes flat, worn out by time. If the BJP wins in Bengal, old regrets vanish. Should victory slip away, whispers of decline will grow sharper. In Kerala, its effort feels like chasing minor rewards far off the main path. Tiny steps forward might still count as moving ahead. When Amit Shah vows to stay the course regardless of time, it signals steady persistence has begun.
Yet the Opposition has changed how it speaks to people. Not anymore urging folks to choose them, but warning that everything could unravel. Rahul Gandhi leads this charge, calling it a battle to save what holds society together. It is a clever approach, and feels weighty too. It appeals strongly among city dwellers and editorial hacks. But truth is most people start their day worrying less about principles and more about jobs, prices, and such concerns. Even so, a quiet turn has taken place. People hear complaints about bias often, so they begin believing it even if evidence is not there. That whisper changes how things are seen afterward. An ordinary choice now seems questionable. A standard wait begins to feel like delaying on purpose. Not a sudden breakdown, just quiet erosion of confidence.
Truth is, India’s democracy has faced tougher times before and has remained standing. Even if things get messy, lawmakers will carry on, votes will take place, outcomes will get recognised—most of the time anyway. Collapse isn’t knocking at the door. Yet the actual surprise? We have seen worse and survived. But the real plot twist is whether the institutions will survive. They will. The question is whether people will still believe in them the way they did. Right now that belief feels less like a given and more like a tawdry trope being constantly negotiated in every speech, every ruling, and every viral clip. Because in 2026 India, power is not just about winning elections. It is about controlling perception. And perception is the one thing nobody fully owns.