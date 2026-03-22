Two Tales of One City

Mutton rezala isn’t just another curry. It is Lucknow on a plate, with all the old splendour baked right in. Manzilat Fatima, Nawab Wajid Ali Shah’s great-great-granddaughter and the city’s most passionate rezala cook, keeps this legacy alive. You’ll spot her at the Sanatkada Lucknow Festival, which now sprawls across all seasons, serving up a rezala that’s the opposite of ordinary. Lucknow doesn’t treat its past like a relic the way most cities do. Here, history isn’t behind glass but is in the present, woven into everything. In two centuries, Lucknow has changed from a Nawab’s city to the state capital, with roads smoother than airport runways and futuristic towers, but scratch the surface and you’ll hit Awadh. Walk into Chowk bazaar and it’s a full sensory hit: perfumers scattering jasmine and oud into the air, chikankari artisans lost in their embroidery, poets huddled in corners spinning verses while the clang of tanga carriages drifts past centuries-old portals. The air is thick with the smell of kebabs, and the clatter of pushcarts follows no traffic rules—just a rhythm as old as the city. Stop for a minute and you’ll meet people who’ve seen it all—like an old teacher who tells you, “Everyone passes through this city.” And he’s right. If Delhi is the mind of India, Lucknow is its soul. The real heartbreak here, as an Urdu professor once sighed between bites of paan, is that Lucknow remembers everything but can keep so little. To know Lucknow, you need to catch it at dusk, when the day blurs into history. Most places hide “the good old days”, but Lucknow brags about them—they’re all over its food, its music, its manners, and the kind of Urdu that glides off every tongue. Here, the past and present are fused—you can’t slice them apart.

To understand the Lucknow of today, you must first understand the Lucknow of twilight—because unlike most cities, which bury their golden ages in footnotes, Lucknow carries its history on its sleeve, in its food, in its greetings, in the cadence of its Urdu. The Nawabs of Awadh inherited the wreckage of the Mughal Empire and built something extraordinary in its place. Through the late 18th and early 19th centuries, as Delhi crumbled and the British consolidated power, Lucknow became the subcontinent’s most brilliant cultural hothouse—a court where poetry, music, cuisine, dance, and manners were elevated to the level of serious civic enterprise. Poet and literary historian Anis Ashfaq describes Lucknow as a living civilisation where history, culture, and tehzeeb continue to thrive. “Lucknow is not merely a city but a living civilisation shaped by memory, language, and grace, where history is not confined to books but is experienced through everyday life and shared cultural practices. The processions here, especially those of Muharram, are not just rituals but deeply layered narratives of history and sacrifice, where the story of Karbala finds a unique and powerful expression within the cultural fabric of the city. Through marsiya, majlis, and poetry, Lucknow has preserved its past in a way that is both artistic and emotionally resonant, allowing generations to connect with history in a living form.”