All the light we can see

For nearly five decades, artist Paresh Maity has been painting landscapes not simply as views of places but as emotional encounters with them. And the boat has been a constant. “For me, the boat is a metaphor for life. You will notice that even when a boat is anchored, it is gently swaying. It has life in it. That is why I’m drawn to paint it over and over again,” says the Delhi artist. In his ongoing solo exhibition Luminous Terrains at Art Alive Gallery, Maity brings together a body of work that reads almost like a visual travel diary, tracing landscapes across India, Venice, and France.

The exhibition marks his next major public showing following the widely attended Infinite Light exhibition at Bikaner House in 2022. Yet Luminous Terrains is less a sequel and more a deepening of the artist’s lifelong dialogue with nature. Maity has long been drawn to places where landscape, culture, and memory intersect. And the canvases as always are monumental and filled with colours. “I like painting in the day because then you can capture the real beauty of light. Also, the scale excites me. It is difficult to work on a large scale. Your imperfections and mistakes become magnified. This is a challenge I love taking up each time,” says the 61-year-old artist.