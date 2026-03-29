Creation myths that gurus conjure

Creation myths are political long before they are cosmic. They tell people not only where the universe came from, but who has the right to interpret it, who commands obedience, and whose voice becomes sacred. In contemporary Hindu-inspired spirituality, three systems dominate popular imagination: Sadhguru’s yoga universe, the Brahma Kumaris, and ISKCON. Each claims ancient roots, yet each is a modern engineering of tradition. Each rewires classical Hindu ideas to build a distinctive structure of authority. And each is very different from the biblical model of creation.

Sadhguru speaks through the language of Adiguru, the primordial yogi seated in absolute stillness on Kailash. From silence comes vibration, from vibration energy, and from energy the cosmos. There is no single moment of creation, no fixed beginning, no final end. Universes expand and dissolve like breaths of a vast being. Shiva is not a craftsman who manufactures the world but pure awareness that becomes form through Shakti. Time is immeasurable, fluid, almost arrogant in its refusal to fit human calendars.