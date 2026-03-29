Do nothing and listen to the birds

For almost a week now, I have been doing nothing. It’s a retreat of a kind. A self-imposed retreat into, I could say, myself. Or Nature. Or a lack of routine. All of which will be true.

So I neither read nor write, nor cook or clean. No chores. Instead, I listen to the sounds around me. Birds in the early morning, in the afternoon, and then again in the evening.

I discovered that birds are loudest in the morning. Afternoons, the crows caw, but most others are either foraging for food far away or busy with other chores, so except for the occasional cheep cheep or toot, there is bird silence.