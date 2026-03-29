How much democracy is costing you and the delimitation math

In politics, power is about seats. Everything else is commentary. India is about to upgrade its Parliament like it’s adding extra seats to a sold-out concert—read: a bigger house, louder optics, more people on stage. The BJP’s pitch is simple: more representation, more women, more democracy per square foot. To be clear, increasing women’s representation is a legitimate and overdue correction. Women account for only about 14.4 per cent of the Lok Sabha—78 out of 543. That gap deserves to be addressed. But the invoice, as always, goes to the taxpayer.

Do the math.

An MP earns Rs 1 lakh a month, a harmless number when a bank manager makes an average Rs 1.5 lakh. But load the rest: Rs 70,000 constituency allowance and Rs 60,000 in office expenses leads to about Rs 28 lakh a year before perks. Then come the privileges that rarely make it into speeches: 34 free flights a year (family included), unlimited AC train travel, prime Delhi housing at rates that belong to another era, subsidised utilities, staff, and Rs 2,000 a day for attendance when Parliament is in session. Then the long tail: a pension starting at Rs 25,000 a month after just five years, rising with tenure. Add security, administrative machinery, and the wider institutional costs that sit behind every elected office, and multiple estimates place the fully-loaded annual cost of an MP in the range of Rs 2–5 crore. Now scale it. 543 MPs today. Even at the conservative end, that’s thousands of crores spent by the taxpayer every year. Push that to 800-plus after delimitation—as widely expected—and you’ve effectively subscribed to a larger Parliament with auto-renewal and no cancellation button.

Which brings us to utilisation. Parliament has, in recent years, sat for roughly 55–70 days annually—65 days in 2023, 68 in 2022. Working hours are frequently cut short by disruptions that are no longer occasional; they are structural. Entire sessions can lose 30–40 per cent of their time to adjournments. Participation is uneven. A minority of MPs carry the legislative load—asking questions, debating, showing up prepared. A significant number contribute little: many ask fewer than ten questions in a year, some record negligible speaking time. Private Member’s Bills—the one route for non-minister MPs to shape law—are virtually extinct; the last one to pass dates back to 1970. Yet laws are still passed—around 30-40 a year at high speed. Bills are increasingly cleared in compressed time, often with limited debate. Committee scrutiny, once applied to 60–70 per cent of legislation in the early 2000s, has fallen to under 20 per cent in recent years. The system is efficient in throughput, less so in deliberation. Run the arithmetic. At Rs 2 crore per MP per year and roughly 60 sitting days, that’s over Rs 3 lakh per MP per sitting day for a legislature where participation is uneven and scrutiny is thinning. The total bill goes vertical because about 257 more MPs are added into the same cost structure—using the widely cited estimate of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore per year per MP, this expansion alone takes the total annual cost of running the Lok Sabha to somewhere between Rs 1,600 crore and Rs 4,000 crore. While some fixed costs like buildings and central infrastructure may not rise proportionately—especially with the new Parliament already designed for higher capacity—administrative, staffing, and logistical expenses will still bloat the cost enough so that any efficiency gains remain marginal. But seat expansion will not be uniform. Population growth is faster in northern and central states—Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan—than in much of the south. A new delimitation is therefore likely to increase the weight of regions where the BJP already has significant electoral strength. Layer the reservation on top of that—one-third of seats reserved for women, mapped onto a newly redrawn electoral geography, in a political environment where one party has invested heavily in building support among women voters; it’s a saffron slam dunk. In a system where centralised decision-making is strong, control over candidate selection becomes a decisive advantage.

None of this makes the reform illegitimate. But it does mean it is not neutral. This is not just about adding women to Parliament. It is about adding seats, redrawing maps, and reshaping the electoral playing field at the same time. Which returns us to the original question. If a legislature meets for fewer than 70 days a year, loses significant time to disruption, and increasingly passes laws with limited scrutiny, what exactly is being scaled when we expand it?

The cost per MP stays broadly the same. The total cost does not. This isn’t inflation. It is multiplication. India is not paying more for each MP. It is simply paying for a lot more of them.

(Sources: Constitution of India (Articles 81, 82), PRS Legislative Research, Parliament performance, participation data Government of India/PIB, General census & delimitation framework)