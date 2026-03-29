Need uni-schools as intellectual unicorns

A student’s lifecycle from the formative schooling years through the explorative college days is one of the key success factors for India that aspires to be Viksit Bharat @ 2047. Resting on the sinews of its education system to shape the professional trajectories of youthful millions needing enlightenment to be employable or entrepreneurial, there is telling visibility to confront the hurdling realities with candour & purpose. The two banks of the knowledge river—school & higher education is unbridged with systemic dissonance endured with disjunctions. Time has come for an integrative approach that cements school & higher education to build a strong foundation on which the tall dreams of higher education can be built.

The sweeping takeover by the coaching class ecosystem and the multiple entrance exam market economy has reduced school students into humanoids paraded as “exam-cracking automatons.” Such an overwhelming preoccupation that clouds purpose has endangered a culture where entrance exam marks eclipse the meaning of schooling. The fictitious market capitalisation of the coaching class companies and their hyper-dramatic commoditisation of exam coaching has made school education a cerebral surgical strike when it is supposed to enrich cerebral curiosity. Such administrative & policy incongruities shaping market thoughts and action are demolishing the very scaffolds on which intellectual human capital needs to be built. With Artificial Intelligence (AI) promising the stars and gullible youth chasing them as intellectual paratroopers, the foot soldiers of knowledge economy become victims of a competitive academic war when they enter higher education.