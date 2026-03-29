The Grey Emergency

The nurse-to-patient ratio tells an important part of the story with cold efficiency: 1:670, against the World Health Organisation’s recommended 1:300. As India’s elderly population is projected to triple its demand for care by mid-century, the country has fewer than 36,000 trained caregivers to answer the call. This is not merely a gap. That is a chasm. The arithmetic of the future of elderly care makes it deeper: an 80-plus population growing by nearly 279 per cent by 2050. The darkness that lies ahead for them is dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke, depression and terminal illnesses. An estimated four million Indians are living with dementia today—a number expected to swell past 13.4 million within three decades. Yet the ecosystem meant to address this—senior living communities, caregiving agencies, home care services—operates in a policy grey zone so murky it barely deserves to be called a system at all. There have been calls for a separate elder-care ministry, mandated caregiver training and regulatory frameworks. But between political rhetoric and structural change lies a vast, unaccountable middle distance in which millions of elderly Indians are quietly left to fend for themselves. “The volumes demand something fundamentally different,” says Saumyajit Roy, founder and CEO of Emoha, a company that provides caregiving at home. “The need cannot be met by a few centres, self-regulation and lack of legislation,” he warns.

One of such whose needs have to be met lives in Delhi; Palki Desai is 75 years old. She has seen revolving door of caregivers who lack meaningful medical knowledge. “I have had seven attenders, none with any medical knowledge. Two ran away with gold and money. The agency disappeared.”

India’s caregiving deficit is staggering. The country currently has a shortfall of 4.3 million trained caregivers. There is sad similarity between Desai and Jenna Mistry. Mistry, a Mumbai-based professional, cares for her elderly father and special-needs brother. She paid a registration fee to an agency but the caregiver they sent lasted just a few days. “He stayed for a few days and left. The agency vanished, and my refund was lost. We were back to square one.” The same pool of caregivers circulates between agencies across cities, often unverified and untrained. Fraudulent operators collect fees from both job-seeking caregivers and fee-paying families, then disappear. Thangamma, who runs Divine Care in Bengaluru, recounts a recent incident with barely concealed outrage: “Some boys started an agency, promised jobs to 15 carers, collected registration fees from both attenders and clients, and disappeared.” In Kochi, a woman caregiver was caught on camera assaulting an elderly person in her charge. The harsh truth is impossible to ignore. For millions of Indians over 60, ageing is not simply about growing older—it is about navigating a daily maze of physical decline, emotional isolation, financial strain and social invisibility. And far too often, they do it by themselves. India’s caregiving economy is dominated by placement agencies of varying degrees of legitimacy, house helps pressed into service as medical attendants, informal geriatric homes operating with no oversight, and high-priced elder-care chains whose self-regulation amounts to guidelines they wrote for themselves.