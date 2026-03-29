When Heritage Meets High Design

After a 12-year hiatus, Viya has returned to Mumbai, unveiling its flagship sanctuary within the hallowed halls of Trafford House. This iconic heritage landmark serves as the quintessential stage for founder Vikram Goyal’s evolved vision—a seamless dialogue between historical soul and contemporary clarity. Spanning 4,600 sq ft, the flagship is a masterclass in restrained opulence. The interiors honour the building’s architectural bones, stripping back heritage elements to a refined, monochromatic essence. This also marks the debut of Viya apparel and an elevated collection of cane objects. Says Goyal, “With Viya, we wanted to create a space that represents who we are today. Trafford House felt like the perfect place.” Viya redefines functional objects through the lens of Indian mythology and avant-garde craftsmanship. Represented by global galleries like Nilufar and The Future Perfect, Goyal’s homecoming to Mumbai reaffirms Viya’s position at the vanguard of the contemporary Indian design language.