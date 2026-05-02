Call of the wild

In the intersection where digital precision meets craft, The Wicker Story has long been a pioneer of “craft-design”. Under the vision of Hyderabad-based architect and founder Priyanka Narula, the studio has evolved from the nostalgic experimentalism of its first piece, Imli, to orchestrating 100-ft-long jointless installations that defy the perceived limitations of cane and rattan. Now, Narula has returned to the intimate scale of the home with her latest collection, Whispers of the Wildwood, a poetic exploration of the forest.

While previous works leaned into the rigid beauty of Fibonacci-inspired geometries and DNA-like structures, Whispers of the Wildwood breathes with a new, organic softness. It is an invitation to slow down, drawing its language from the meandering of rivers, the density of forest canopies, and the textured resilience of bark. “True inspiration is often found in the quietest corners of life: a flicker of childhood nostalgia, the remembered warmth of a mother’s touch, or a solitary evening walk. These are the slow, sacred moments that bring me back to myself amidst the chaos of life,” says Narula.

Each piece, such as the Pagdandi wall unit and the Bark bench, utilises cane and rattan to mimic natural movements like the flow of woodland paths or the gentle sway of wild grasses. The Dawn to Dusk Standing Lamp captures the golden-to-purple gradient of a setting sun through intricate weaving, while the Bark Jhula harks back to the weightless freedom of childhood.