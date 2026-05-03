Bound by Rituals That Forget to Be Humane

The torture elephants endure in these temples is beyond description. Anyone not intoxicated by the thrill of pyromania can recognise that these high-decibel, country-made explosives are enough to cause a heart attack to man or beast. Imagine the plight of a chained elephant, which possesses hearing significantly more acute than ours. They are forced to stand for hours in the hot sun before a screaming crowd, jiving to the rhythm of a hundred drums. If there is a hell for elephants, it is the festival grounds of Kerala, where they are chained like slaves with not an ounce of sympathy. It is time this madness ends. No one is asking to stop the beautiful Panchavadyam or Thayambaka orchestras, but why must elephants be involved? There is nothing in Hindu scripture that mandates their presence. The claim that elephant usage is an immutable ancient ritual holds little water when scrutinised against historical timelines or scriptures; much of the current pageantry was solidified during the colonial era or expanded recently for profit. If our ancestors were capable of constructing monumental cities and intricate temples without reliance on deafening blasts or animal exploitation, why are we failing to preserve a spiritually fulfilling atmosphere today? We honour deities associated with Shiva, Krishna, Devi, and Rama, and claim to be a culture that sees divinity in every river, mountain, bird and beast, yet we show utter disdain for the very creatures often linked to these symbols. Meaningful and kind alternatives are available if we only choose to see them. Many temples in Kerala already operate without them, and we should pivot to robotic elephants or chariots. We need strict laws to free these animals—once the battle tanks of royalty, now obsolete—from being chained for festivals. Finally, there must be a cap on fireworks spending, with strict requirements for modern safety standards and electronic triggers. Otherwise, the commercialism driving these festivals will continue to expand in its vulgarity, claiming more lives in the process.

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