Her Last Stand

Drive north out of Kolkata on an April morning and the city peels away slowly, reluctantly, the way Bengal always does—on its own terms, in its own time. The apartment blocks with grill-covered windows thin out. The hoardings multiply. Then, somewhere past Barrackpore, the rice fields appear, and you are suddenly, unmistakably, in the Bengal that has existed for a thousand years before any politician put their name on a wall. And on every wall, every tin shed, every crumbling colonial archway—there are two faces: Mamata Banerjee’s, in a white sari and defiant expression, and Narendra Modi’s, in the saffron glow that has come to mean something very specific in India’s political vocabulary. In Kolkata, Modi’s imperial drive along the barricaded Central Avenue was a majestic masterpiece of optics. Dressed in a blue silk waistcoat, face lit from within his moving vehicle, he waved and smiled at the crowds lining his passage with the particular benevolence of a figure who has learned to perform his own mythology without self-consciousness. An old woman in a new red sari—you understood it was new because she was wearing it so carefully—said with a toothless smile: “I came just to see Modi. One glimpse would be enough. I can die peacefully after that.” It would be politically foolish, and perhaps humanly uncharitable, to underestimate the sincerity of what she felt. Mamata, by contrast, walked 14 miles from Santoshpur to Hazra on the last day of campaigning. No barricades. No security cordon. Just crowds, and the oxygen of popular devotion. The BJP has caught on to the importance of direct connect: adoration doesn’t come easy for the outsider. In Bengal, a campaign is also a cultural performance, and the casting matters as much as the script. Amit Shah, who is certain BJP will get 150 seats in South Bengal, has deviated from script; this time he took selfies with children and interacted directly with the crowd. Distance has always been an issue at Bengal rallies, with cordons separating Delhi leaders from the people. This doesn’t apply to showbiz. This poll cycle, both parties have largely stepped back from the mass deployment of Tollywood talent in favour of what one could call experienced star soldiers: TMC had Koel Mallick, the ‘Tolly Queen’; Sayantika Banerjee, defending her seat in Baranagar; Shrreya Pandey, the youngest candidate, who begins each day with a morning puja at a local Kali temple before knocking on doors through the narrow lanes of Maniktala. But the undisputed revelation of this campaign, the figure who has surprised even the party’s own insiders, is Saayoni Ghosh—former actress, sitting MP from Jadavpur, and a performer in the oldest, most demanding sense of that word. She draws massive crowds. She sings. She puns in three languages. Dressed in cotton saris with her hair pulled up in a casual bun, she sings the popular film song to rapturous audiences—“The BJP will plead with you, ‘Vada karo nahin chodoge tum mera saath’, and then you’ll ask them after the election is over, ‘Kya hua tera vada?’.” She wipes a little girl’s sweaty face with the pallu of her sari. She does high-fives with young men who have queued for an hour to see her. She is 33 years old, and she is, unmistakably, a political star in the making. The BJP has dispatched Smriti Irani and Kangana Ranaut, both delivering warnings about the safety of Bengal’s women. Rupa Ganguly, the Rajya Sabha MP and veteran of televised mythology, stumps from Solapur on development and women’s safety—a sensible, if unglamorous, pitch. The saffron campaign has made women’s safety its signature issue. It is an argument that lands somewhat awkwardly given that Mamata Banerjee has sent an unprecedented proportion of women candidates—around 38 per cent of her total MPs—to Parliament, and has built her welfare architecture around female voters: Lakshmir Bhandar, which provides direct cash transfers to female household heads; Kanyashree and Swasthya Sathi are pillars of her popularity. “The Centre’s women’s safety pitch,” one woman voter in Howrah said, with the finality of someone who has considered and dismissed an argument, “is too little, too late.” The BJP’s own strategists can on their best days resolve this with certainty: is the winning card the energy behind the BJP ideological Hindutva, or is it simply exhaustion with 15 years of the same state administration? The two are, of course, not mutually exclusive. But they demand different responses, and the TMC has perhaps not fully reckoned with which one it is facing in which neighbourhood. The anti-incumbency is not abstract. The West Bengal Civil Services examination—the gateway to the most lucrative state government jobs—has been in administrative limbo since 2023, with previous years’ results still unreleased. The West Bengal Forest Service exam has not been conducted since 2018. Several state PSUs have not recruited engineers since 2019. For the young, educated, aspirational Bengali in Barasat or Krishnanagar, this is not a policy debate. It is a closed door. The rape and murder of a young woman doctor in a North Kolkata hospital and the subsequent partisan handling of the case shook public confidence in ways that welfare transfers cannot paper over.