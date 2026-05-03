Inside the Artist’s Mind

I had the good fortune of having spent time with several artists, having previously met or interviewed or even been entertained in their studios. Spread throughout India, Rohit had his task cut out for him as he travelled across cities and towns, matching his schedules with those of the artists who had to accommodate him amidst their travels and the pressure of ongoing or upcoming exhibitions. I met those I could in their studios separately, though a few could only be interviewed over video and even sometimes telephone calls. As the project grew, and we realised the significance of what we were undertaking, it dawned on us that it was documentatively important to include at least a few artists who were no more amidst us (though Rohit fortunately had photographs of at least some of them), so we decided to source pictures from elsewhere. Writing specifically on their studio experiences was trickier, so I resorted to the ingeniously imaginative in culling together their thoughts from previous interviews and letters to cohere them hopefully contextually.