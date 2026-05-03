Musk’s New School of Thought

During my school going years, one of the most enjoyable and truly engaging experiences that I recall centred around regularly exchanging comic books with my school principal. He even made time for me to discuss the contents of those comic books. My first exposure to interesting history and to many of the great creations of literature happened through those comic books. They most certainly whetted my curiosity about several things. I thus find Musk’s metaphor of materialising education in a manner akin to playing video games as quite similar to my joy of learning through comic books. The school that was set up for Musk’s own children and for some employees of SpaceX did away with the old drudgery of sitting in rows, harking to the bells, and wearily transitioning from mathematics to language and back. Instead, he invites us to see them as singularities, each with a unique path so that the nine-year-old devours calculus and the 12-year-old finds poetry in the algorithm. I cannot help but recall the episode from the Chandogya Upanishad where the great guru Gautam Haridrumat through his precept and example teaches Satyakama in a manner so creatively unique. Satyakama is not asked to memorise and recite the Vedas, instead, he is given a project in wealth management when he is asked to take a few hundred head of cattle into the forest and not return until they have multiplied three fold or so.