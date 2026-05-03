The Pickpockets We Invited in

As a writer, I rarely need to leave home. All 18 of my books were written in my room, door shut, silence absolute. But on the occasions I do venture out, onto a metro, into the city’s hum, I become a shameless harvester. I watch people. I eavesdrop. I wonder about their lives. Public spaces have always been a fertile field of ideas: a woman’s laugh, a man’s faraway eyes, an overheard argument. Character. Story. Humanity in motion.

Which is why what I have been witnessing lately troubles me more than I can easily explain.

The last few times I took the metro, the harvest was barren. Every single person was hunched over a phone. Not one was reading, daydreaming or even talking to each other. They were scrolling. Their attention span lasted all of three seconds. Their glazed, slack expressions mirrored each other, defining a face of our times.

On public transport, we clutch our wallets, worrying about pickpockets. But the real theft happening in those carriages, our living rooms, and even in our bedrooms is far more audacious. Social media doesn’t take your money. It takes your attention and time. And attention, as it turns out, is the only currency that cannot be replenished.

Oliver Burkeman’s book 4000 Weeks: Time Management for Mortals puts a number to this. Four thousand weeks is what is roughly, an entire human life. If you are in your 40s, more than half of those weeks are already spent. Each one surrendered to mindless scrolling is gone with the same finality as the ones you spent living fully. The phone doesn’t know the difference. The algorithm certainly doesn’t care.