The Political Genome Where Defection is Evolution

When a group of politicians migrate together, they carry similar habits, messaging styles, networks and instincts. The timing tells you even more. When conditions get harsh, human populations move toward safer or more resource-rich zones. In politics, elections, ED raids, and ticket uncertainty create that pressure. Leaders don’t suddenly discover new beliefs; they reveal ones they were always flexible about. The irony sharpens when you remember that Chadha had earlier argued for stricter anti-defection rules. That isn’t a contradiction in evolutionary terms; it is adaptation equalling using the system’s own rules to survive inside it. Evolution rewards strategic fits. The politician, that curious specimen of adaptive behaviour, presents himself as the direct descendant of a singular ideological ancestor. “We stand for this,” he declares, as if “this” has not been borrowed, diluted, rebranded, or occasionally stolen from rival factions or a forgotten manifesto. In reality, the political class resembles that newer model of human evolution far more closely than it would ever admit. What appears from a distance as a coherent party ideology is often the temporary alignment of multiple, loosely related ambitions that have agreed, for the moment, to stop quarrelling in public. And just as the DNA study suggests that differences between early human groups took long to become genetically visible, the distinctions between political actors are often performative than real. For years, they will sound indistinguishable by intoning the same phrases about development, justice, growth, the future; until suddenly, a faction splits or a leader “realigns.” It is at this point that a cross-the-floor politician will insist loudly and with great indignation that he represents a decisive break, a new direction, and a clean departure from the muddled past. The tangled web is redrawn as a bold, straight line, with himself at the tip.