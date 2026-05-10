All the World’s a Meme

It begins, as it almost inevitably does now, with memes. Recently, as West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala headed into heated political seasons, another parallel campaign surged to life online. Within minutes of a speech, a slogan, or a slip-up, the meme machine kicked in, flattening complexity into something instantly consumable, endlessly shareable, and often far more memorable than the original moment. For instance, Mamata Banerjee’s loss in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections has sparked a massive meme fest, with scenes from films and shows like Dhurandhar, Panchayat, and even Mahabharata reworked into meme templates. Her viral “hamba hamba ramba ramba” remark from a 2021 Murshidabad rally resurfaced, slipping from political rhetoric into meme folklore. Raghav Chadha’s exit from AAP and switch to the BJP didn’t escape the treatment either. He was promptly cast as the lead in “Hum 7 Saath Hain,” a tongue-in-cheek jab at his political reshuffle with six more MPs.

Elsewhere, the internet found its own shorthand for diplomacy. The much-photographed camaraderie between Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni was swiftly rebranded as “Melody”—a portmanteau that turned statecraft into fandom. And then there are the slips that refuse to stay slips. When Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta mistakenly referred to Subhas Chandra Bose as “Netaji Subhas Palace,” the internet exaggerated and remixed. Even gestures aren’t spared. When Rahul Gandhi hugged Narendra Modi in Parliament, it was quickly reframed online as awkward intimacy, fodder for endless captioning and GIF loops. In the south, figures like Pinarayi Vijayan and MK Stalin are similarly caught in this cycle—every expression, pause, or phrase feeding into a constantly evolving meme archive that reshapes how they are seen and remembered. And then, just as this hyperlocal meme churn reaches saturation, the frame widens. A child’s plastic steering wheel—bright, toy-like, utterly unserious—is clipped onto a real car dashboard. The caption reads: “The Strait of Hormuz will be controlled by me and the Ayatollah.” No official statement, no diplomatic rebuttal—just a perfectly timed visual punchline posted by Iran’s Embassy in South Africa, echoing US President Donald Trump’s claim with disarming absurdity. At a time when doomscrolling is as much a lifestyle as it is a symptom of screen addiction, memes have become a tool for narrative-building, marketing strategy, coping mechanism, and of course, political propaganda. We don’t just experience events anymore; we template them. The power of memes lies in their supposed unseriousness. What looks like humour often carries durable political meaning. Rahul Gandhi’s “Pappu” image, for instance, was an accumulation of memes that solidified into perception. “Memes are propaganda’s ideal delivery system for the social media age,” says Anunaya Rajhans, Visiting Faculty at Nayanta University and a doctoral candidate studying memes and their political implications at the University of Amsterdam. “They are compact carriers of political messaging that exploit both platform architecture and cognitive vulnerabilities.” Their strength lies in what he calls “context collapse,” where disparate references, emotions, and ideas converge into a single, viral frame.