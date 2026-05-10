Check before you check-in

As an ardent traveller, I have found myself in hotels of all kinds, from the plush and uber luxurious, to the modest and, luckily just once, the kind that makes me check out minutes after walking into my room.

By and large most hotels, mushrooming in the Tier-II and -III cities, look the part, with well-maintained exteriors and clean lobby areas. The rooms too are usually up to the mark, with fresh sheets on the bed, bottled drinking water and decent bathroom amenities.

But a hotel is judged by the little details, and it’s the details that I found were sorely missing in many—I like to call them—‘pretenders.’

Like the hotel in Nagpur. Quite slick and in a prime location. Nice rooms. Then came the rub.