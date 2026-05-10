Cultural Provincialism is Being Dressed Up as National Pride

This is the age of language politics. The world over, it is a contest over authority disguised as cultural housekeeping. But the truth is that the more languages one speaks, the more worlds one inhabits, and the more sharply one understands one’s own. Language politics is rarely about language alone; it’s about who gets to belong, who gets to rule, and whose past is treated as “official”. The confidence with which the CBSE has decided to rescue Indian civilisation from the grave threat of French verbs and German syntax , and the corrupting influence of Moliere and Goethe is puzzling. The world is busy learning each other’s languages to trade, collaborate, and innovate, but we, in a fit of cultural vigilance, have chosen to build a fence around the young Indian mind.

Two out of three languages in schools must now be “native” to India, as though exposure to the outside world is a contaminant. It is a curious nationalism that fears vocabulary, indicating a ruling imagination so fragile that a child conjugating a French verb might somehow dilute the nation’s soul. This is not cultural pride; it is cultural provincialism masquerading as policy. The inconvenient truth is that languages are not merely aesthetic pursuits. They are economic tools, diplomatic bridges, and intellectual passports. You cannot shape the global conversation if you insist on listening to it through translation. The 21st century does not reward minds that are parked in imposed zones, but only those who can navigate complexity across borders. A student who knows Spanish, French, or German is not betraying India; instead they are expanding its global reach. They are not abandoning Hindi or Sanskrit; they are gaining access to an engineering culture. When they learn French, they are not diluting their Indian-ness; they are stepping into diplomatic, academic, and cultural circuits that operate in that language. Spanish is not a hobby; it is a gateway to entire continents. And yet, when global mobility is offering opportunities, our establishment is nudging students toward a narrower horizon. It is an odd strategy for a country that exports talent as one of its primary global commodities. Indian professionals especially in technology, healthcare, academia already operate in foreign ecosystems where language is often the first barrier to integration. To pretend otherwise is not patriotism; it is policy blindness.