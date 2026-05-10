Line of Actual Control

A line begins at one edge of the paper. It thickens, fades, bends, and gathers into dense sections before opening out again. There is no clear starting point or centre—just a continuous build of ink across a large surface. Up close, the pressure of the hand is visible. From a distance, the drawing expands into something that feels architectural, almost like a structure taking shape through repetition and variation. This is how French artist Thomas Henriot approaches drawing in The Weight of Light, now on view at Art Centrix Space. Working with Chinese ink on Japanese paper, he creates each piece in one sustained act.

A graduate of the École des Beaux-Arts in Besançon, Henriot also studied at the Xi’an Academy of Fine Arts in China. The works in this exhibition emerge from a recent residency across India, with references to sites such as Basubati Palace, Jodhpur, and Varanasi. These locations do not appear as recognisable forms; instead, they register through force and proportion—through how the line stretches, and occupies the page. Built structures are translated into rhythms that suggest enclosure without ever settling into depiction. “Over the years, what has remained constant in my work is the use of ink and brush on paper. This technique, which does not allow me to erase anything, has been the vertebral column of my work from the beginning, and I remain increasingly fascinated by the magic of ink on paper,” says the 46-year-old artist.