Scents and sensibility

At a more considered level, scent zoning introduces a nuanced choreography of atmosphere across the home. When executed with restraint, it lends each space a distinct emotional tenor without disrupting the overall harmony. “The process needs to be performed correctly because it generates separate atmospheres for living areas, dining areas, and sleeping areas through its implementation. The warm and welcoming notes of amber and vanilla, together with mild floral scents, create an inviting atmosphere that suits social spaces in living areas,” says Kunwar Gaurav Giri, Chairperson, Annapurna Hostels.

Perfumery, in this sense, becomes a blueprint for spatial storytelling—layered, deliberate, and deeply sensorial. “Something bright and energising for the living room, something soft and grounding for the bedroom, something clean and subtle for the dining room. A couple of spritzes go a long way. You want the fragrance to greet you, not announce itself,” advises Divyata Patil, founder, Decoaura. The effect is less about statement and more about suggestion.

“Materiality also plays a role; wood and fabrics absorb and hold scent longer, creating a lingering effect, while stone and metal reflect it, making it feel sharper but more transient,” adds Komal Seth, Creative Director at Aarna Candles. Restraint, ultimately, defines true olfactory luxury. It is not about saturation but subtlety. Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) & Zed Black, says, “Instead of overpowering a space, scent should exist in the background, noticeable but never intrusive.” In its finest expression, a home’s fragrance becomes an extension of self—familiar, enveloping, and quietly evocative. Not something immediately announced, but something deeply recognised, especially in its absence.