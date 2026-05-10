The Living Light of Ancient Tales

In Karnataka, the shadow puppetry form Togalu Gombeyaata draws on epics, folktales, humour, and drama, often performed through the night. It shares historical and cultural ties with Tholu Bommalata of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Regional variations exist even within Karnataka: in Bijapur and Gulbarga, the form is known as katabarata, featuring smaller puppets; in Bellary and Dharwad, it is called kille katarata, with larger figures; and in Bengaluru and Kolar, larger puppets are used in what is commonly known as Togalu Gombeyaata. The visual language reflects both temple and Islamic artistic influences, and the narratives are drawn from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Puranas, and local folklore (Janapada Kathegalu).

Tholu Bommalata in Andhra Pradesh represents one of the most elaborate shadow puppetry traditions. These puppets, often made from deer, goat, or buffalo hide, can reach heights of up to eight feet. The craft dates back to at least the 12th century, with significant development under the Vijayanagara rulers in the 16th century. Artisans, many of whom migrated from Maharashtra during the Maratha period, created intricately painted and perforated figures. Performances are staged using a white cloth screen, illuminated from behind by oil lamps or bulbs, with puppets mounted on bamboo sticks for movement. Episodes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata remain central to these performances, often accompanied by song.