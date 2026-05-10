The Queens’ Gambit

As the curtains rise on Rebel Ranis, Kaikeyi, Draupadi, Karaikal Ammaiyar, and Sita—all women drawn from some of the world’s most enduring scriptures—sit together, resplendent in their costumes yet strikingly informal. They share anxieties around love, power, motherhood, and erasure. The dance-drama that follows grows out of this shared unease, as each woman steps forward to confront her own story.

Vilified as evil, Kaikeyi, played by Aneesha Grover, confronts her post-partum depression, brought on by motherhood and the erasure of her identity as a political leader. Draupadi (Harini Iyer) revisits her assault by the Kauravas, reframing it as a moment of painful awakening to her own power. Karaikal Ammaiyar (Amrita Sivakumar), a legendary figure in Tamil literature, rejects societal notions of beauty. And Sita (Nandita Kalaan), drawn from the alternative Adbhuta Ramayana, emerges as an elemental force, slaying the thousand-headed demon herself.