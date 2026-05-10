The Queens’ Gambit

As the curtains rise on Rebel Ranis, Kaikeyi, Draupadi, Karaikal Ammaiyar, and Sita—all women drawn from some of the world’s most enduring scriptures—sit together, resplendent in their costumes yet strikingly informal. They share anxieties around love, power, motherhood, and erasure. The dance-drama that follows grows out of this shared unease, as each woman steps forward to confront her own story.
Vilified as evil, Kaikeyi, played by Aneesha Grover, confronts her post-partum depression, brought on by motherhood and the erasure of her identity as a political leader. Draupadi (Harini Iyer) revisits her assault by the Kauravas, reframing it as a moment of painful awakening to her own power. Karaikal Ammaiyar (Amrita Sivakumar), a legendary figure in Tamil literature, rejects societal notions of beauty. And Sita (Nandita Kalaan), drawn from the alternative Adbhuta Ramayana, emerges as an elemental force, slaying the thousand-headed demon herself.
Directed by Aneesha Grover, the show unfolds as a series of raw monologues inspired by American playwright Eve Ensler’s work, blending Bharatanatyam, contemporary dance, theatre, and Tamil jazz. “Our Rebel Ranis are bold, visceral, and unapologetic. ” says Grover, “When we revisit figures like Sita, Kaikeyi or Draupadi, we’re inviting audiences to emotionally engage with experiences that still resonate today.” Rebel Ranis is the latest offering from the Keelaka Dance Company, co-founded by Jyotsna Shourie and Grover. Music plays an equally vital role. The original soundtrack merges Carnatic music with electronic and hip-hop elements and is performed live on stage by Harini Iyer. Sets designed by Nitya Vaishnavi Singh create whimsical backdrops, Grover asserts, “It requires a lot of experimentation to ensure that the classical and contemporary influences enhance each other instead of competing. It’s really about harmony and bringing together multiple disciplines, musical styles, and visual languages, and making them feel like one unified experience rather than many separate pieces.”
In reimagining myth through a contemporary, female lens, Rebel Ranis doesn’t just revisit the past—it insists on rewriting it for the present.