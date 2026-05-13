Boxed, and how

If your wardrobe is full of designer labels, then why shouldn’t your suitcase be from one? An extension of personal style, designer suitcases mould functionality while standing the rigours of travel. True markers of luxury, these are some pieces one should ‘bag’.
A brand that Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie, and even Anna Wintour swear by, SteamLine has romanticised trolleys. The Illustrator features prints by Irish-based artist Lauren Taylor. Stunning!
Price: Rs 1,17,300
The gancini embossed texture is slick. The muted yet classic back is elegant. Exceptional leather ensures a sophisticated companion for your travels.
Price: Rs 2,70,000
There’s an exclusive buy-in for this beauty that boasts Goyardine canvas, palladium-plated hardware, and signature craftsmanship: safe to say you get it.
Price: Rs 14,46,000- Rs 23,70,000
It’s a trunk and a trolley. Vintage and modern. Monogrammed with daisies, dogs, and classic LV motifs, it’s perfect to flaunt (or not). The Cowhide-leather trim is a standout.
Price: Rs 10,20,000
A nod to Guccio Gucci’s time at The Savoy, this has been made in collaboration with FPM Milano. That silver aluminium trim and dark brown GG Supreme canvas are giving haute vibes.
Price: Rs 3,25,000 to Rs 3,60,000