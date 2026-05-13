God’s Own Storyteller

Her first published work, Bhagavatpadangalil, contains 41 poems, largely in praise of Krishna, with some dedicated to Bhagavathi in her many forms. Written in the Anushtup metre and composed for recitation, the poems favour clarity over ornamentation, carrying the cadence of prayer rather than dense classical structure.

Another line from her work reflects this approach: ‘The lamps lit in different temples illuminate the presence of the same Supreme Being.’

Among her most ambitious undertakings is her rendering of the tenth Skandha of the Srimad Bhagavatam, spanning over 500 pages and more than 6,500 couplets. The later sections move into philosophical terrain, engaging with ideas such as Bhakti, Jnana, Karma Yoga, Maya, and liberation. “The 11th and 12th Skandhas were demanding. Here narrative gives way to philosophy… I had to transform these complex metaphysical ideas into accessible poetic language,” she says.

A similar approach shapes her Ramayana, written across approximately 5,500 verses in a more contemporary Malayalam idiom. Her translations of Bhagavatam stotras present each Sanskrit verse alongside a Malayalam rendering. This impulse toward accessibility continues in her translation of the Bhagavad Gita and her renderings of selected Upanishads, including the Isha, Kena, Katha, Prashna, Mundaka, Aitareya, and Taittiriya. These works reflect a gradual shift toward deeper philosophical inquiry, where questions of Brahman, reality, and liberation are explored with restraint. She describes her process as unplanned and meditative. “These are not intentional styles. There is no planning—they just happen organically when I sit to write. The process is like meditation.”

After her husband’s death in 2001, solitude deepened her engagement with scripture. “Solitude made me delve deeper into the treasure trove of wisdom our scriptures contain,” she reflects. Her routine begins early. By around 4 am, she completes her rituals and sits down to write. “I never feel that I write by labouring intellectually. The words simply flow. There is no other thought in my mind. My devotion that began in duality blossomed into self-realisation in non-duality,” she says, a reflection of a journey that continues to unfold with quiet consistency.