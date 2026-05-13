God’s Own Storyteller

To dwell in the presence of Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple is, for most, an act of devotion shaped by ritual and repetition. For a rare few, that experience extends beyond the moment—finding form in language and sustained inward reflection.
Across centuries, the temple has inspired poet-devotees whose engagement with faith took literary shape. Vilwamangalam Swamiyar, Poonthanam Namboothiri, and Melpathur Narayana Bhattathiri belong to a lineage where devotion moved into verse, philosophy, and interpretation.
Today, that tradition continues through Umadevi Antharjanam, a 90-year-old writer whose work emerges from a life shaped by ritual, discipline, and contemplation. Writing as an extension of practice rather than pursuit, she has built a body of work that bridges devotion and accessibility through language that is simple and direct.
She is the widow of Brahmasri Divakaran Namboothiripad, former Tantri of the Guruvayur temple, and the mother of the current Tantri. Yet, the strength of her writing lies not in lineage but in a sustained, personal engagement with faith. Her work spans poetry, translations, and renderings of major scriptural texts.
Her journey began in childhood, in a home where storytelling and ritual were part of everyday life. “Krishna’s childhood in Gokulam, the taming of Kaliya, the lifting of Govardhan, and the epics like Bhagavatam, Mahabharat, and Ramayana were among the stories that first kindled my imagination,” she recalls. “Some of my major works were drawn from the Bhagavatam and Ramayana.” Krishna remains central to her inner world, alongside Bhagavathi, the family deity worshipped at Vazhali Kavu and Panayur Kavu. Rather than treating them as separate, she approaches them through a non-dual lens: ‘Krishna and Bhagavathi are not two; through the eyes of devotion, they are simply two beautiful expressions of the same truth.’
Her writing returns often to this idea of unity: ‘The sense that deities are different is a limitation of the mind; the soul realises only unity.’
‘Though worship may begin in duality, its culmination is always in non-duality.’
‘On the path of devotion, names may change and forms may differ; but the experience is the same bliss.’
Her first published work, Bhagavatpadangalil, contains 41 poems, largely in praise of Krishna, with some dedicated to Bhagavathi in her many forms. Written in the Anushtup metre and composed for recitation, the poems favour clarity over ornamentation, carrying the cadence of prayer rather than dense classical structure.
Another line from her work reflects this approach: ‘The lamps lit in different temples illuminate the presence of the same Supreme Being.’
Among her most ambitious undertakings is her rendering of the tenth Skandha of the Srimad Bhagavatam, spanning over 500 pages and more than 6,500 couplets. The later sections move into philosophical terrain, engaging with ideas such as Bhakti, Jnana, Karma Yoga, Maya, and liberation. “The 11th and 12th Skandhas were demanding. Here narrative gives way to philosophy… I had to transform these complex metaphysical ideas into accessible poetic language,” she says.
A similar approach shapes her Ramayana, written across approximately 5,500 verses in a more contemporary Malayalam idiom. Her translations of Bhagavatam stotras present each Sanskrit verse alongside a Malayalam rendering. This impulse toward accessibility continues in her translation of the Bhagavad Gita and her renderings of selected Upanishads, including the Isha, Kena, Katha, Prashna, Mundaka, Aitareya, and Taittiriya. These works reflect a gradual shift toward deeper philosophical inquiry, where questions of Brahman, reality, and liberation are explored with restraint. She describes her process as unplanned and meditative. “These are not intentional styles. There is no planning—they just happen organically when I sit to write. The process is like meditation.”
After her husband’s death in 2001, solitude deepened her engagement with scripture. “Solitude made me delve deeper into the treasure trove of wisdom our scriptures contain,” she reflects. Her routine begins early. By around 4 am, she completes her rituals and sits down to write. “I never feel that I write by labouring intellectually. The words simply flow. There is no other thought in my mind. My devotion that began in duality blossomed into self-realisation in non-duality,” she says, a reflection of a journey that continues to unfold with quiet consistency.