Digging up a nation

The book’s range is one of its most impressive qualities. Ashok moves from Keeladi to Mohenjo-daro, from the undeciphered Indus script to the ancient port of Muziris in Kerala, from the Sangam poems that functioned like “an olden-day Google Map for archaeologists” to the contested Iron Age site at Adichanallur. Each chapter expands the frame, showing how Keeladi is not an isolated discovery but one node in a web of civilisational questions that India has never fully answered.

The genetic evidence around Aryan migration, the politics of carbon dating, the underfunded ASI, the lawyers filing PILs over excavation timelines—all of it flows through the book with the assurance of a writer who has done the reporting and read the scholarship. That breadth is also, occasionally, the limitation of a book like this. Some chapters feel compressed relative to the richness of the material, and readers looking for greater depth on any single site or debate may wish Ashok had slowed down.

Ashok’s prose is controlled and unshowy, a virtue given the density of material she is managing. She has a gift for the telling detail: a potsherd that a landowner almost threw away, thinking it was plastic; the ASI director-general whispering to his colleague at a press conference to ask which district they were standing in; carbon samples from Tamil Nadu being shipped fifteen thousand kilometres to Miami to have the age of Tamil antiquity determined in an American laboratory. These moments carry the book’s argument more effectively than any policy analysis.