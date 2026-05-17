It is Time to Align the Mandate With the Leader

This glaring contradiction highlights a systemic vacuum. If the system allows a leader to ascend to the highest executive office of a state with a documented public track record of rejecting universal governance, then the oath itself risks being reduced to empty theatre. There must be strict, enforceable measures to ensure that no elected leader can make a mockery of their constitutional pledge. The judiciary must hold the power to immediately monitor, censure, or even suspend any executive head who acts or governs in direct violation of their oath of impartial service. If a corporate executive can be ousted for violating their fiduciary duty to the stakeholders, a chief minister who compromises their constitutional duty to any section of the citizenry must face swift, systemic consequences.

The systemic decay across these states makes a compelling case for moving away from the Westminster model and adopting a direct presidential or gubernatorial election at the state level.Under a direct election model, the voter’s choice is absolute and unalterable. There is no room for a high command to swap the candidate after the election. There is no opportunity for opportunistic entities to trade their alliance partners overnight for a piece of the ministerial pie. A directly elected leader would have a clear mandate, a fixed term, and the ability to appoint a Cabinet of actual administrative experts rather than incompetent MLAs who must be appeased to prevent a government collapse. The elected head of the government would have time to govern rather than herding a group of amoral elected representatives, keeping them together by offering whatever they can squeeze from the minority governments, who vanish to private resorts and topple governments at will and for a price.

Until we structurally reform the system to align the vote directly with the leader, Indian elections will remain a grand farce—a system where the people are allowed to choose the actors, but the script is always written, revised, and ripped apart by the directors behind the scenes.

mail@asura.co.in