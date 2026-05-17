Lessons in Law and Order

In the weeks after the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case shook Delhi, Virender Punj found himself replaying one detail over and over in his head. The brutality of the crime had horrified the country, triggering protests across the capital and forcing difficult conversations about women’s safety, policing, and justice. But for Punj, then a senior officer in the Delhi Police, another question lingered beneath the outrage. One of the accused was a minor. “I kept thinking—could things have been different if there was legal education in schools?” recalls Punj, who retired last year as Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vigilance), Delhi Police, and now practises as a lawyer.

At that point, Punj had already spent over two decades serving in some of Delhi’s most volatile districts—North East Delhi, North Delhi, and Shahdara—neighbourhoods where communal tensions, street violence, and crime often brewed slowly before erupting without warning. Years of policing had taught him that fear of punishment alone rarely changed behaviour. The deeper problem, he felt, was that most people encountered the law only after something had already gone wrong. “When you go to court, the judge will say that ignorance of law is not an excuse,” he says. “But there are few efforts in educating people about the law. It may not be an excuse, but it definitely is a gap.”