On the Edge of Vision

Long before galleries and collectors entered his life, artist Chandra Bhattacharjee spent years suspended above Kolkata’s streets, painting hoardings on scaffoldings and terraces. The city—with its daily wage labourers, migrant workers and pavement dwellers—was his studio. That experience still lingers in his art.

The figures in his white-and-grey drawings, presented in A Star Amongst Too Many at Birla Academy of Art & Culture in Kolkata, appear suspended in emptiness. A man curls up beneath a crumpled plastic sheet. Another sits hunched over, his belongings packed into a single thin bag. A woman dissolves into a wash of smoky grey, her face turned away, unreadable. The choice is conscious, an attempt to foreground erasure of those who keep the city running, placing him within a long lineage of artists who captured the common man such as MF Husain, Jogen Chowdhury, and Bhupen Khakhar. “I always try to get out of the rut and keep changing my stand as an artist,” he says. “Bengali artists of my generation found it difficult to break out of the Bikash Bhattacharjee-Ganesh Pyne mould. They look down on those who want to break free, accusing them of compromising their art.”