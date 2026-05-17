Reinterpretation of the String Theory

I’ve been a writer for most of my life—and not just my adult life. In the small North Indian town where I once lived, I started working for the local paper in my summer holidays when I was 15 (they allowed you to do things like that back then).

I was supposed to stay on the News Desk and learn how to edit copy, and that’s what I did mainly. But every now and then, a reporter would be MIA and there would be a story to cover. It was a small set up, and the Desk Head was also the allotter of assignments. He knew I was chomping at the bit, dying to get out and interview people and tell their stories, so he’d turn to me and say: “Shampa, would you like to...?” I’d be at the door before he’d finished his sentence. After a while, he stopped saying even those few words. Instead, he’d just hand me a paper with the details and indicate the door. I couldn’t get out fast enough.