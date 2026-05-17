Song With the Wind

Much like India’s weaving traditions, miniature painting schools, or families of instrument makers, Hindustani classical music, too, often travels through generations—passed down not just through formal training, but through everyday life at home. For Rajesh and Ritesh Prasanna, the inheritance of music came long before they consciously chose it: through the sound of early morning riyaaz of their father, flute maestro Rajendra Prasanna, rehearsals in the next room, and years spent watching elders perform. Now, the 12-year-old Rishal continues the legacy.

This generational inheritance unfolded through the flute at At The Echoes of Benares by HCL Concerts in Delhi. Seated at the centre of the stage, Rajendra began with a traditional melody. Soon, he was joined by his sons and the grandson, each offering their own interpretation of the tune. Each flute carried a different texture of wind: earthy in the hands of the eldest, smoother with his sons, and bright and fresh with the youngest.