Song With the Wind

Much like India’s weaving traditions, miniature painting schools, or families of instrument makers, Hindustani classical music, too, often travels through generations—passed down not just through formal training, but through everyday life at home. For Rajesh and Ritesh Prasanna, the inheritance of music came long before they consciously chose it: through the sound of early morning riyaaz of their father, flute maestro Rajendra Prasanna, rehearsals in the next room, and years spent watching elders perform. Now, the 12-year-old Rishal continues the legacy.
This generational inheritance unfolded through the flute at At The Echoes of Benares by HCL Concerts in Delhi. Seated at the centre of the stage, Rajendra began with a traditional melody. Soon, he was joined by his sons and the grandson, each offering their own interpretation of the tune. Each flute carried a different texture of wind: earthy in the hands of the eldest, smoother with his sons, and bright and fresh with the youngest.
Belonging to the Benaras Gharana, the Prasannas embody a tradition where family and the guru-shishya parampara are inseparable. The younger generation has always found its gurus at home. Ritesh, who learnt under the guidance of his grandfather, father, and uncles, says, “In a family like ours, the taleem exists since childhood. A child grows up with the discipline of waking up early for riyaaz and with an innate respect for gurus.” The responsibility of carrying the tradition forward, adds Rajesh, comes almost naturally.
For Rajendra, musical inclination is never something that can be imposed; it emerges organically from the environment at home. He never consciously tried to inculcate music in his sons or grandson. “When I first started playing the flute, I would play filmy songs and my father realised I had the potential to learn the instrument seriously — and I have seen the same in every generation after me,” he says.
The concert itself moved effortlessly between classical ragas and folk melodies from across India — from a lively Banarasi Dadra to rhythms on the Dotara that evoked the feeling of drifting through Bengal on a boat. But perhaps the most striking moment arrived when 12-year-old Rishal performed after his grandfather. He began cautiously, almost hesitantly, yet landed every note with precision.
Rishal’s interest in the flute emerged simply by watching the family practise. He began accompanying his grandfather to classes, quietly observing and imitating him, until one day the family realised he was already playing songs on his own. Having performed his first solo concert in November 2025, he shared the stage with his grandfather, father, and uncle for the first time at the HCL concert. “It was a good experience, but I was nervous because I was new to the setting,” he says. He laughs about how school friends often request Bollywood songs from him, but despite his age, he is already conscious of the legacy he has inherited and the responsibility of carrying it.
Playing together as a family has also created an instinctive chemistry. “My brother and I have learnt, practised, and performed together since childhood, so there is a natural sync and taal-mel. We often know what the other person is thinking on stage,” says Ritesh. With every new generation in the family, the wind seems to discover a new voice.