The Stone Edit brings together objects that span the full life of a home—from slate platters and tealight holders under a thousand rupees to marble and travertine tables, hand-carved granite benches and sculptures at over a lakh.

Stone has a physical biography that most objects in a home don’t. The veining in a travertine coffee table, the roughness of a river stone fountain—these aren’t finishes applied in a factory. They are records of how the stone formed over millions of years. Place that next to engineered surfaces, and the difference registers immediately. “There’s a reason a volcanic slate bench stops people in a room; it carries a weight that manufactured objects simply don’t have. It doesn’t need to be the focal point of a room to change the feeling of it,” says Palak Jain, Founder, Popyuli.