The Stone Edit brings together objects that span the full life of a home—from slate platters and tealight holders under a thousand rupees to marble and travertine tables, hand-carved granite benches and sculptures at over a lakh.
Stone has a physical biography that most objects in a home don’t. The veining in a travertine coffee table, the roughness of a river stone fountain—these aren’t finishes applied in a factory. They are records of how the stone formed over millions of years. Place that next to engineered surfaces, and the difference registers immediately. “There’s a reason a volcanic slate bench stops people in a room; it carries a weight that manufactured objects simply don’t have. It doesn’t need to be the focal point of a room to change the feeling of it,” says Palak Jain, Founder, Popyuli.
The collection is completely curated with independent studios and makers. “We look for makers who leave the material largely alone. Every piece carries some record of how it was formed: a vein, a rough edge, a shift in tone. If a studio sands all of that away in the name of finish, it’s not for us,” avers Jain.
Interestingly, stone is an element that is becoming very popular in home interiors. Stone doesn’t simulate nature. It is nature moved indoors. And people are beginning to feel that difference, not just see it.
The Stone Edit is available at popyuli.com