The art of love without performance

This year, the less common Brahminy myna had taken the pipe. The other mynas would watch, squabble, and retreat. A precious nesting ‘hole’ had been taken, and another would need to be found. Then, would follow the task of nest-building, finding food, and feeding impatient chicks. Occasionally, there would be recces done by House crows and Rufous tree pies, who would be delighted to snap up the chicks as a snack. As I observed the new occupants of the rusted pipe, my phone pinged.

It was the time of the year for Mother’s Day commerce—websites with 20 per cent off, showing your mother you cared for her only if you bought her expensive (but marked down) stuff. There were spa days, discounted bags and shoes, holiday packages. There were discounts for daughters too, so both women could match, if they didn’t already have matching faces and hair. Then there were the other kind of messages, showing moms in halos, with AI poetry (to be clear: everyone should write poetry, even if it’s bad, but bad AI poetry is a little much). It’s a May march we are familiar with. But one thing continues to stick out every year: the idea of the mother rather than the mother herself.