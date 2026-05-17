The king of comedy

The process for getting into a character for Rawal is simple: understand the character arc, grasp the mood board, and develop their case history. “Then you brainstorm with the director on your vision versus theirs,” the 70-year-old actor says. He feels that the diminishing space for innocence in comedy is where several films today falter. “It’s been 45 years since Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro was released, but the madness and mayhem that came with sheer belief is what made it successful. There are various genres of comedy, but you also need the belief and conviction to create slapstick comedy. Maybe we were all new when Hera Pheri was released. We have all become a bit overconfident now,” he laughs.

At a time when virality has become a parameter for success, with actors chasing social media as much as box-office numbers, he maintains an old-school attitude towards promotions. “It’s tiring not only for the actor, but for the audiences, their mind, eyes, and ears as well.” He cites the recent Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar, which broke box office records without any marketing gimmick. “Look at Rajinikanth, he never goes overboard with promotions, and his films are a blockbuster success. These days, there is an inherent fear fuelled by anticipation that if I don’t promote my work, I will get left behind. Let the audience decide for themselves.”