The return of Sanskrit

“My perception of the world has changed quite a bit. It reflects in the way I am present in situations; with people, and myself, as my understanding of the self has gotten better. Understanding the symptoms of the mind in Sanskrit has helped me notice when the mind is playing tricks, and that helps me separate from a situation and look at it from a different perspective. It helps me set healthy boundaries, protecting me and my peace,” she explains. Jain is talking, specifically, about the vrttis—the fluctuations of consciousness that Patañjali catalogued in the second century CE. Yogas citta-vrtti-nirodha, he wrote—“Yoga is the cessation of the mind’s turbulence.”

What drew Jain in first, though, was not grammar but sound. About a year before going for the diploma, she began listening to bhajans and Sanskrit chants during her morning routine. “I started memorising some of these chants and have found that just their plain recitation brings me immense calmness and eases my nerves. I feel mentally and emotionally charged in my body, and I feel good about myself. There is great power even in the recitation of the Sanskrit words,” she adds. This is not, as it happens, superstition. Scholars of phonosemantics have argued for decades that Sanskrit’s phonological structure, its precise articulation of vowels, and consonants, mapped onto the human oral cavity with extraordinary intentionality by the ancient grammarian Panini, produces measurable physiological effects. The ancients simply called it nada—primordial sound, the vibratory substrate of consciousness itself.

Across the country, institutions and volunteer-driven organisations have been reporting an uptick in interest in Sanskrit learning, particularly among working professionals and retirees who see it as a way to reconnect with India’s intellectual heritage. Short-term conversational courses, online lectures, podcasts, and Sanskrit learning apps have made the language more accessible. Social media communities now regularly share daily Sanskrit vocabulary, spoken Sanskrit challenges, and simplified grammar lessons to help learners engage with the language outside traditional academic settings. Kiran Motani, a 62-year-old biomedical engineer based in Chikoowadi, Borivali (West), Mumbai, began learning Sanskrit in 2017 at a 10-day conversational Sanskrit camp organised by Samskrita Bharati, an institution that is working towards popularising Sanskrit. The camp ran for two hours every day, and around 100 people participated. “During this time, I learned basic Sanskrit vocabulary and sentence formation. After the camp, I continued attending regular classes and correspondence courses offered by Samskrita Bharati. Gradually, I became comfortable conversing in Sanskrit. Over time, with consistent practice and by reading the Sanskrit magazine Sambhashana Sandesha (more on that later), my confidence improved. I also learned through YouTube lectures and eventually began teaching Sanskrit online through Zoom and Google Meet. In 2022, I enrolled in a three-year Advaita Vedanta programme at CSU, equivalent to a BA degree.”