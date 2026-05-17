Tightening the tentacles

Meanwhile, Field and Pullman are commendable as Tova and Cameron. Tova’s burden of trauma is multiplied by the number of years she has carried it. As the years go on, Tova resorts to talking to animals, including Marcellus, in the aquarium, where she works as a night cleaner. Even in the most negligible moments, Field ties in the past of Tova to her present experiences, which hits all the emotional notes the writing seems to aim for: longing, guilt, and an overwhelming sense of responsibility. While Tova is a boat that has lost her sail, Cameron is the fabric continuously blown away by the wind. In his journey to find his father, Cameron’s inner conflict comes out as ineptitude in both basic functional skills and his communication. But instead of portraying him just as a caricature, Pullman essays the character with such conviction that it evokes empathy, while maintaining some levity.

While Remarkably Bright Creatures seems like a familiar story at its core, Newman makes the experience more personal. Tova’s continuous self-seclusion due to her trauma shows her pushing away her friends. While it seemed overbearing at times, Newman chooses an empathetic approach for Tova. The setting, which continuously exposes the audience to water, can dampen the mood, even as Newman focuses on the light that penetrates the water, keeping the hopeful nature of the film alive. While everything that describes Remarkably Bright Creatures can be superficial, if you give it a chance to connect, you will be able to explore the unique and profound layer upon which it stands.