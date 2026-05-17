Where the river runs rich

Just an hour from Bangkok, Thailand, the Noi River slows everything down at Thann Wellness Destination. Water hyacinths drift lazily with the current, paddle boats glide past in silence and the only real agenda is rest. Spread across 10 acres in Ayutthaya, the property feels less like an impossibly wealthy private estate hidden in the countryside. The villas are where Thann fully leans into luxury. Ranging from 124 to 460 sqm, these expansive residences sit within tropical gardens and open onto private pools. Interiors favour understated opulence—large walk-in wardrobes, balconies fitted with deep daybeds and spa-like bathrooms anchored by freestanding bathtubs. But the piece de resistance remains the uninterrupted river view stretching endlessly beyond the property.

Luxury at Thann begins well before check-in. Guests are picked up in a Bentley complete with Champagne and chocolate petit fours before being handed ultra-soft loungewear upon arrival. The all-inclusive tariff, which begins at approximately Rs2 lakh a night, folds in gourmet meals, wellness consultations and a daily 90-minute spa treatment. Food is central to the experience. Guests can collect eggs from free-roaming hens or wander through the fields hand-picking vegetables for dinner.