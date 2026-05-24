America: Made in Pakistan

As analysts at The Diplomat noted: “Pakistan’s China-backed mediation effort should be seen not as a diplomatic breakthrough, but as an act of geopolitical opportunism.” The India dimension of all this is almost too painful for New Delhi to articulate publicly. India’s strategic nightmare has always been a two-front challenge: a hostile China to the northeast and a China-armed, China-backed Pakistan to the northwest. The country that India has spent 75 years trying to contain has been handed a seat at the very table where the rules of the post-American order are being written. There is a report that deserves its own paragraph for sheer audacity. Iranian military aircraft was parked at Nur Khan Air Base just outside Rawalpindi, which would mean that Pakistan, while hosting American peace negotiations, was simultaneously providing airport facilities to the Iranian military. Media analysts note this as the behaviour of a country that is playing both ends of the table with the confidence of a card shark who has correctly identified that nobody at the table can afford to call his bluff.

The Nineteenth Hole: Where Does This Leave Everyone?

A war launched with maximalist objectives is being concluded with minimalist outcomes. Sun Tzu wrote in Art of War that the supreme excellence in war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. Though China has not subdued America, it has watched America subdue itself in the sand traps of the Gulf, in the NATO standoff, on the uncertain fairways of the Taiwan Strait while its own position grows steadily stronger. And Xi Jinping, who does not play golf, and would never dream of declaring his score before the round is finished, is content to wait for the final tally. Before the first American bomb fell on Iran on February 28, a quiet revolution was already underway in the plumbing of global finance—the slow, steady erosion of the petrodollar, the 50-year-old arrangement that has underwritten American global dominance more effectively than any army.

The story begins in 1974, when Richard Nixon’s Treasury Secretary William Simon struck one of the most consequential deals in postwar financial history. Saudi Arabia would price its oil in US dollars and recycle its petroleum surpluses into American Treasury bonds. In exchange, Washington would guarantee Saudi security. The petrodollar system financed US deficit spending, which sustained the military presence securing the Gulf and keeping global oil trade dollar-based. As Deutsche Bank put it, “The world saves in dollars in large part because it pays in dollars.” This system, as of 2026 is visibly cracking. The Iran war, Deutsche Bank warns, could be remembered as a key catalyst for “erosion in petrodollar dominance, and the beginnings of the petroyuan”. For Tehran and Beijing, elevating the Chinese yuan is a win-win: it allows both to skirt American sanctions while simplifying bilateral trade that has boomed under their 2021 strategic partnership. Now China settles roughly half of its foreign trade in yuan. Saudi Arabia, historically Washington’s most critical Middle Eastern ally and the linchpin of the petrodollar arrangement, now sits within BRICS and participates in mBridge—the Chinese-led central bank digital currency initiative designed to enable transactions outside the dollar system. Trump’s response to the de-dollarisation threat has been entirely characteristic and counterproductive.