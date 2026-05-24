Indian Voters Value Performance Over Corruption

The voter has changed the question. Not: ‘Is he honest?’ But: ‘Does the road get built?’ ‘Does the ration arrive?’ ‘Is the train running?’ ‘Did the electricity finally come?’ These are not stupid questions. They are, in fact, the only questions that make sense to someone who spent four decades watching Gandhians, neo-Gandhians and Lohiaites preside over spectacular incompetence. India has not lost its morality. It has only traded deontology for utilitarianism, which is a philosopher’s way of saying that citizens now judge outcomes rather than character. When clean governments deliver nothing and corrupt ones deliver highways, the arithmetic becomes awkward for the purists. The data is worth contemplating. The India Corruption Survey 2019 found 51 per cent of citizens had paid a bribe in the previous year and 24 per cent multiple times. The LocalCircles Business Survey 2024 found 66 per cent of businesses had paid bribes in the preceding 12 months. “Tea money” has entered the national vocabulary, which is language’s way of domesticating theft into hospitality. Max Weber believed modern states survive on legitimacy. India survives on choreography. Every citizen knows the moves: the file that stops moving, the official whose eyes suggest a figure, the middleman djinn who appears as if summoned, the policeman who takes his time, the clerk whose smile lasts precisely one beat too long. This is not deviation from the system. It is the system: a parallel tax, levied informally, lubricating a bureaucratic paralysis that could not otherwise be navigated. Which is why anti-corruption politics always exhausts itself. The Anna Hazare movement was the last great spasm of an older moral imagination, which still nursed the belief that corruption was a cancer rather than a climate. The republic discovered what cynics always knew: virtue is not a governance strategy. This explains the BJP’s political durability. Critics catalogue cronyism, institutional capture, and the spectacular rehabilitation of defectors. Supporters see expressways, digital payments, welfare transfers, and electrification. The BJP’s Bengal conquest is a case in counterpoint. For decades, Bengali politics ran on ideology, class rhetoric, and a literary self-regard that claimed cultural prestige. The Bengali voters sounded less like intellectuals debating Marx and more like consumers evaluating service providers. If the BJP ends up delivering what the Left once promised and TMC only partially provided—jobs, investment, infrastructure, integration with economic momentum visible elsewhere in the country—it will be around for a long time, and corruption allegations will matter very little. Because a society that has normalised bribery as ambient reality stops demanding purity from its rulers. It demands competence instead. These are not the same thing, but one can live without the other.