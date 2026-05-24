Keeping Their Cool

By noon, the classroom had turned unbearable. Hot air pushed through the open windows as students shifted restlessly on wooden benches, notebooks doubling up as hand fans against the Delhi summer. Then, slowly, something changed. A cooler breeze began slipping into the room. The relief came not from an expensive air conditioner or industrial cooler, but from a structure made using scrap metal, running water and dozens of humble terracotta cups.

A few years ago, while sitting in an air-conditioned Geography class at Gurugram’s The Shri Ram School and learning about heatwaves in India, Amaira Kapoor and five of her classmates found themselves thinking about students who had no such relief. “Project Vayu started with a small thought while we were learning about heatwaves in our Geography class. We study in air-conditioned classrooms, but there are millions of students who study without even a fan during scorching heatwaves. We wanted to solve this problem with a simple solution,” says Amaira.

That thought stayed with them long after class ended. What followed was months of trial and error, discussions after school, weekend experiments and a long summer spent figuring out how to cool classrooms without relying on expensive infrastructure. Eventually, the group arrived at an idea both practical and familiar: kulhads. “It’s a simple solution. We used kulhads because they can retain moisture for a longer duration,” says Amaira.