Waiting for the Second Bell of Renewal

Once upon a time, Bengal was not just a state but a weather condition. If Calcutta sneezed intellectually, the rest of India reached for the handkerchief. In those days, Calcutta was the kind of city where a man with torn slippers, unpaid rent, and acidity from excessive tea could still look at you with complete superiority, only because he had read Marx and Mao in a Bengali translation. Money was considered illusory. Ideas were permanent. Fish was compulsory. One cigarette travelled through the lips of four philosophers inside a cafe. By evening, the national culture was made to collapse three times and was revived twice by the sheer power of arguments and counterarguments.

The Bengali middle class carried civilisation on its fragile shoulders. Or so it believed. Every para club had one poet, two revolutionaries, three failed footballers, and an uncle who claimed to have personally advised the Chief Minister on international affairs. And then there was the adda—Bengal’s greatest contribution to parliamentary democracy. Bengalis could sit for six hours discussing the decline of Western civilisation under a cranky and malfunctioning ceiling fan.

Still, something magical existed. Bengal produced thinkers the way Punjab produced soldiers and hockey players. Literature floated in the air like the aroma of incense sticks in puja pandals. Even poverty acquired dignity and table manners. A hungry Bengali would quote Tagore before borrowing bus fare from a compassionate co-traveller.

But history has a wicked sense of humour. Bengal became a museum curator of its own greatness. The portraits remained polished; the factories stopped functioning. The rhetoric survived heroically while the reality quietly migrated elsewhere—startups to Bengaluru, industry to Gujarat, finance to Mumbai, political spectacle to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Bengal resembled a retired headmaster who still corrects grammar while former students arrive in imported cars. In Calcutta, the old dignity survives beautifully. The tram moves with philosophical patience. College Street still smells of books, rainwater, and existential anxiety.

The tragedy is not decline. Every civilisation has seasons. The tragedy is nostalgia mistaken for relevance. There is a dangerous point in cultural history when memory becomes a mattress. Societies stop running and begin reclining gracefully upon their past achievements. Bengal has heard the first warning bell. And quietly, without too much drama, change is already in the air. Young Bengalis are building startups, leading research labs, creating films, teaching abroad, designing AI systems, and returning with less romance but more realism. They still quote poetry—but now in the coffee break between writing code. Perhaps that is Bengal’s future: not abandoning its soul but updating its operating system.

Bengal is waiting to hear the second bell of renewal. Its story will not become an obituary written in prose. The remarkable thing about Bengal is that the raw ingredients of the Renaissance still exist—curiosity, intellect, creativity, political awareness, cultural confidence, argumentative brilliance. Somewhere in the crowded lanes, among the booksellers, coders, poets, engineers and restless migrant workers, the future waits impatiently for Bengal to begin thinking tomorrow again. What do you think?