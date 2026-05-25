Staging a Legacy

Keremane Shivananda Hegde was literally born into Yakshagana. A fifth-generation artiste from coastal Karnataka, the 64-year-old today leads Sri Idagunji Mahaganapati Yakshagana Mandali, the troupe his ancestors established in 1934 in Gunavante, a village nestled in the Western Ghats. “The late-night Yakshagana shows in my village would go on till dawn. My father, grandfather and uncles would all be performing, and I would keep requesting them to take me in,” recalls Hegde. “When I was 12, I finally scored a small role of Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata.”

At Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium, where Hegde recently staged a Yakshagana performance based on the marriage of Shiva and Parvati, the darkness on stage mirrored dusk settling over a rice field on Karnataka’s coastline. Amid pulsating drum beats, performers emerged with a raw immediacy.