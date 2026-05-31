Ageing is Not Failing

Why are so many older women hateful to the younger ones feeding into the general assumption that women of a certain vintage are crone-like with a marked aptitude for being wicked, witchy and worse? In the age of fairy and fable, the evil older stepmother/witch/Queen from Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and Snow White plotted desperately to get rid of their younger, more beautiful rivals and went up in a puff of smoke or croaked miserably after their dastardly schemes were foiled. In India, every single mega serial features a mother-in-law who is irredeemably evil and commits herself towards making life miserable for her winsome daughter-in-law. All these characters are uniformly filled with hatred and consumed with envy because their youth is gone for good.

As if often the case, the myth creates the reality, begging the question: How is it that we have bought into the manufactured myth that ageing naturally is a crime or a disease and it is the woman’s fault for allowing it to happen? Let’s face it, women are routinely villainised if they dare to show up anywhere without looking unrealistically youthful and picture perfect having signed a demonic pact with a plastic surgeon or been liposuctioned to near nothingness. Of course, the netizens also delight in trolling the ethereal types like Aditi Rao Hydari, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor by digging up before and after pics and endlessly discussing who got botox, fillers, rhinoplasty, lip enhancements, etc. done. Not only is a woman expected to never age or gain so much as a kilo, but she is supposed to make it all seem effortless.