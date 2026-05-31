In the thick of the thread

On a humid afternoon in Surla, Goa, 20 women gather around a wooden loom, their bangles tapping against cotton threads. At the centre sits 42-year-old Usha Datta Gadi, a former domestic worker and an unlikely custodian of the Kunbi sari, once worn by Goa’s tribal women in the fields. She is now pulling the Kunbi back into existence, one weave at a time.

“I was the first to learn to weave the Kunbi in Goa,” Gadi says proudly, her fingers moving steadily over the warp and weft. “This learning has given my life meaning. The weaving is so minute, meticulous and detailed… I felt blind earlier,” she laughs. “Now, after working on the threads, the exercise has given me better eyesight.”