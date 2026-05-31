India’s Employability Crisis Begins in the Classroom

There are a handful of factors that have resulted in the unemployability of our youth. One of the chief factors is the existence of so many deficiencies that beset our educational processes and institutions. In 2011, just when I had assumed charge as the vice chancellor of the University of Delhi, I experienced a couple of episodes that helped crystallise my latent views on the rather worrisome situation of unemployment prevailing among the educated youth of our country. A well-known multinational had decided to expand its operations in India and it had a large number of job openings. The prerequisites for these jobs were simply a first degree in any discipline and some familiarity with communication and basic data skills. We had shortlisted 1,200 of the best resumes from among a large number of applicants. Each of these applicants underwent a blind interview where the details of their college affiliations and such things were not disclosed. The recruitment team eventually found only three suitable candidates. More distressingly, they expressed that they would not want to engage with us in the future. My second experience relates to when I encountered a young Indian cab driver in Sydney. He had acquired a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from one of the University of Delhi’s colleges that was ‘renowned’ for its exceptionally high cut-offs. This youngster had then moved to Australia hoping to make a mark only to learn that he did not know anything relevant or useful in his chosen discipline. He had to re-educate himself in Australia and was working as a cab driver to pay for his re-education.