Sailing against the tide

On a grey morning at Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar, 13-year-old SK Rameeza Bhanu steadies her boat against the wind, her eyes fixed on a point far beyond the water. Just a few years ago, she was sleeping on platforms at the Necklace Road railway station, after running away from a life of abuse and forced begging. “I used to see boats from far away,” she says. “I never thought I would sit in one.” Today, she is a national sailing champion, with a gold and a silver medal.

Stories like Rameeza’s are at the heart of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad (YCH), founded by sailor and coach Suheim Sheikh, who has spent the last 15 years reimagining who gets access to sport and what it can do. “Hyderabad has a 150-year-old history of sailing. Hussain Sagar is right in the middle of the city,” Sheikh says. “I wanted to ensure that the common man gets a slice of it.”