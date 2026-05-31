Testing Times

The room that Pradeep Manich rented in Sikar, Rajasthan, was the kind of room in which India’s ambitions live and die. It had a single bed, a table, and a fluorescent tube light that buzzed late into the night while the 23-year-old memorised the Krebs cycle, the morphology of Plasmodium vivax, and the architecture of a nephron. The son of a labourer and the first in his family within reach of a medical degree, Manich had been sent away from Jhunjhunu after his parents sold land to pay for coaching. His future rested on a single examination: NEET-UG, the ferocious gateway to medical education in India.

On May 3, he sat the exam. Days later, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG 2026 after what it described as a “guess paper” bearing an uncanny resemblance to the actual question paper surfaced. The Education Minister acknowledged a “breach in the chain of command”, and a CBI probe was ordered.

For many aspirants, the controversy brought not shock but exhaustion. Avika Kannaujia, a NEET aspirant from Bareilly who completed Class 12 this year, says the reports triggered “less shock, more exhaustion and helplessness,” reinforcing a feeling that students are being “tossed mercilessly by the education system.” She says her family invested everything—financially, emotionally and mentally—into her preparation, only to feel “deceived” by a system they trusted. Another aspirant from Odisha, who requested anonymity, says the controversy feels “painfully familiar,” recalling the 2024 leak allegations. “Every controversy makes the system feel more unreliable,” she says.