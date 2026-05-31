The Perils of Producing a Leader With Actual Authority

The Congress today suffers from an image crisis of authority. The BJP projects command while Congress often appears apologetic, fragmented, and hesitant. Shivakumar alters that psychological equation; he radiates firm political intent as supporters see in him not a caretaker, but a combatant. Project CM transition is bigger than Karnataka. Since Indira to Sonia Gandhi, the party feared that empowering regional leaders would weaken the dynasty. Instead, weakening regional leaders nearly destroyed the party. Now reality has cornered Delhi. Siddaramaiah remains formidable, but time moves brutally in politics. The Congress has seen this movie before in Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh where ambitious leaders were trapped in holding patterns until resentment mutates into sabotage.

Shivakumar is too powerful, too ambitious, and too deeply rooted to be managed indefinitely through ambiguity. Rahul Gandhi appears finally to have grasped a truth that history teaches repeatedly: empires decay when they fear their own generals more than the enemy outside the gates. And right now, among the majority of Congress leaders, DK Shivakumar looks most like a man prepared not merely to inherit power, but to wield it too.