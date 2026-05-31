The Perils of Producing a Leader With Actual Authority

India’s ruling class has always been terrified of its own muscle. The Mughals castrated their ablest governors before the governors could castrate them. The British invented ‘divide and rule’ to describe their treatment of Indians who became too useful. And the Congress high command, that distinguished inheritor of subcontinental paranoia, perfected the art of devouring its own lions while hand-feeding its jackals. The result is a party that produces superb losers. Eloquent, photogenic, constitutionally correct losers—but losers nonetheless. DK Shivakumar is no loser. This is precisely why Congress didn’t quite know what to do with him.
Let us be honest about what Shivakumar is, since his admirers dress him in borrowed virtue and his detractors dress him in borrowed sin. He is a political warlord in the oldest Indian sense: a keeper of networks, debts, loyalties, and district chieftains, a man who knows which contractor funds which legislator and which mutt blesses which vote. He is a keeper of money flows, caste equations, temple circuits, and local strongmen Karnataka’s booth workers find indispensable. History, characteristically, sides with the grassroots workers. What Congress keeps forgetting and relearning in blood is that large Indian states are not managed through ideology. They need a physical reality of a leader who is everywhere: at the wedding, the hospital, the contractor’s office, the temple festival, or even at a riot. Voters experience politics not as a manifesto but as a force field. And DK generates a force field. The Congress ecosystem, bless its Fabian soul, produces organisers of Shivakumar’s calibre perhaps once in a generation, and then spends that generation trying to domesticate them. Power in India has always survived not through timid clerks, but through ambitious men who could hold territory. That is why Shivakumar is not merely Karnataka’s strongest Congress leader today. He may be the only man capable of preventing the state unit from eventually collapsing into the familiar party swamp of intrigue, paralysis, and wounded egos.
For years Rahul Gandhi seemed genetically suspicious of powerful regional satraps. In Punjab, Amarinder Singh, despite his flaws, was slowly humiliated until the Congress detonated itself before an election. In Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma—ignored, slighted, and underestimated—crossed over to the BJP and became the architect of Congress’s destruction in the Northeast. The Congress ecosystem may produce eloquent spokesmen every week, but produces organisers like Shivakumar perhaps once in a generation. He understands something that Delhi intellectuals never do: voters do not experience politics as ideology alone. They experience it as the visible ability to get things done, protect interests, punish enemies, and reward loyalty. There is a reason Congress workers in Karnataka rally instinctively around DK even when sections of the elite remain squeamish. Cadres admire strength. Politics, beneath its moral cosmetics, is still fundamentally tribal. Workers follow leaders who look capable of winning the next battle, and Karnataka, facing election in two years now, demands a ruler of unusual stamina. It is no longer merely the old Mysore state of agrarian blocs and linguistic pride. A volcanic collision between old caste kingdoms and global capitalism is on. Bengaluru produces no ordinary city; it is a fever dream of glass towers, flooded roads, venture capital, migrant labour, water scarcity, tech wealth, and middle-class rage. Governing Karnataka today requires a politician who can negotiate simultaneously with startups, farmers, bureaucrats, real-estate barons, and restless urban youth. Shivakumar thrives precisely in such chaos. He is transactional, relentless, hyper-networked, and permanently switched on, which are qualities that moral purists dislike but large Indian states often reward.
The Congress today suffers from an image crisis of authority. The BJP projects command while Congress often appears apologetic, fragmented, and hesitant. Shivakumar alters that psychological equation; he radiates firm political intent as supporters see in him not a caretaker, but a combatant. Project CM transition is bigger than Karnataka. Since Indira to Sonia Gandhi, the party feared that empowering regional leaders would weaken the dynasty. Instead, weakening regional leaders nearly destroyed the party. Now reality has cornered Delhi. Siddaramaiah remains formidable, but time moves brutally in politics. The Congress has seen this movie before in Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh where ambitious leaders were trapped in holding patterns until resentment mutates into sabotage.
Shivakumar is too powerful, too ambitious, and too deeply rooted to be managed indefinitely through ambiguity. Rahul Gandhi appears finally to have grasped a truth that history teaches repeatedly: empires decay when they fear their own generals more than the enemy outside the gates. And right now, among the majority of Congress leaders, DK Shivakumar looks most like a man prepared not merely to inherit power, but to wield it too.