Travails of a Cockroach-infested System

Somehow, this statement didn’t seem to pacify the angry Gen Z, and the membership of this new Cockroach Janata Party skyrocketed to more than 15 million in just two days, almost double what the BJP, with all its social media handling acumen and infinite resources, had managed to acquire in the last 12 years. Like many such movements, this real or manufactured dissent may rise and die in the social media itself, but it points to something malignant in our system.

As we all know, we take competitive examinations like NEET or JEE very seriously. Seventeen or 18-year-olds are strip-searched, treated like drug carriers or terrorists and humiliated in every way possible for taking a competitive exam. Sometimes, overzealous security staff indulge in controversial frisking, including the forced removal of undergarments, all in the name of preventing copying during examinations. We deal with the wannabe bogus degree holders and cheaters seriously, right from their teenage years. Alright, it is true that question papers do leak occasionally despite these measures, and the examinations are often cancelled. But no one needs to take responsibility for such mishaps, and no one cares except for some rogue media, RTI and social media activists. In big countries like ours, such big things keep happening. It is not patriotism to question such things and side with the roaches.